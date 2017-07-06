Police: O’Fallon, Mo., Man Sexually Assaulted 2 Underage Girls

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOX) – A 20-year-old man faces charges that he sexually assaulted two underage girls on separate occasions last month.

The reported attacks happened at the O’Fallon Lakes Apartment Complex, and police are concerned that there may be other victims who haven’t yet been identified.

Rayshawn Antoine of O’Fallon is jailed on $75,000 bond for first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person less than 14 years old, and first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person less than 12 years old.

The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department is requesting anyone with additional information, or who knows of other possible victims, to contact Det. McDermott at (636) 240-3200, ext. 5659.

