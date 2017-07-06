County Lines Up to Oppose Merger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Towns in prosperous West County are lining up to oppose a re-marriage of St. Louis City and County.
Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul is putting the matter before voters in a non-binding referendum. In Chesterfield, the mayor tells us he’s fearful that state legislators will take control of the process and take away local choice. West News Magazine reports that Wildwood is now getting concerned, getting advice to oppose early and often, and they could have a resolution ready by their July 10th meeting.