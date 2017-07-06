KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

County Lines Up to Oppose Merger

July 6, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: City, County, merger, oppose

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Towns in prosperous West County are lining up to oppose a re-marriage of St. Louis City and County.

Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul is putting the matter before voters in a non-binding referendum. In Chesterfield, the mayor tells us he’s fearful that state legislators will take control of the process and take away local choice. West News Magazine reports that Wildwood is now getting concerned, getting advice to oppose early and often, and they could have a resolution ready by their July 10th meeting.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen