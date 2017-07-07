Aldermen Debate Tax Increase for Police, Firefighter Salaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan to ask St. Louis voters to raise the sales tax a half-cent to give police and firefighters pay raises is up for debate at city hall.

Alderman Scott Ogilvie says he supports the plan. However, he argued against an Amendment that would use all the money for raises without setting aside a portion to fund the police and fire pension funds.

“If we’re talking a $10,00 increase in police department salaries and a $10,000 increase in fire department salaries for every employee, that has a huge impact on both pension systems,” Ogilvee says.

Aldermen Brandon Bosley supports the idea. He adds that the police department are the ones who keep crime down and control the city.

“The police department,in general, we all have called them before,” Bosley says. “We all absolutely need them. Sometimes not as much as we need each other, but we need them.

The proposed sales tax hike would raise about $12 million a year. Ogilvie wants $3.5 million of that set aside every year for pensions.

City voters could see the proposal on the November ballot.

