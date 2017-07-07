Cards Activate Outfielder Dexter Fowler From DL

ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to Friday evening’s game that they have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Jose Martinez to triple-A Memphis.
Fowler, 31, has missed 12 games on the D.L. with a right heel spur (June 25-July 6). He ranks 2nd among St. Louis players with 40 runs scored and his 35 RBI rank 4th. Fowler is currently batting .245 with 10 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs (2nd among STL hitters).
Martinez opened the season on the Major League roster for the first time in his career. The right-handed hitter batted .280 with five home runs and 17 RBI this season and has appeared in 50 games. Martinez has made 26 starts and has two outfield assists, coming in back-to-back games April 17 & 18 vs. Pittsburgh. Martinez missed 17 games (May 7-28) earlier this season with a left groin injury.