Diabetes Drug Could Delay Dementia

July 7, 2017 7:54 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St.Louis University researchers get a nearly half million dollar grant to study the relationship between dementia and a diabetes drug.

Researchers want to first determine is there is a reduced risk of dementia in patients taking Metformin for Type 2 diabetes.

“We’re trying to show that the drug itself, Metformin, actually delays and prevents dementia,” says Dr. Jeffrey Scherrer, research director in the department of Family and Community Medicine at St. Louis University. “This is important for patients with diabetes because they’re at increased risk for dementia due to their diabetes,” he says.

This statistical study will also try to determine if the Metformin affect is stronger in younger patients versus older ones, or in one gender over the other.

