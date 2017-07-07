Disaster Relief Continues to Flow from Government Agencies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s state disaster agency SEMA reports money continues to flow from the federal government to victims of the historic spring storms and flooding.
“The Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance program has made more that $10.2 million in grant payments for emergency home repairs, rental assistance, replacement of essential personal property and other available expenses,” says SEMA’s Ron Broxton.
Broxton says individuals have until August first to apply. Nearly 1600 applications have already been approved.
Public agencies only have until July 14th to stake their claims.
More numbers from SEMA, $9.1 million in Small Business Administration low-interest loans have been approved for 140 Missourians and more than 66 million in national flood insurance payments authorized to 931 policyholders in the state.