Illinois Refuse to Give Information in Voter Fraud Investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois officials say they will not hand voter information over to President Donald Trump’s vote fraud commission.

The State Election Board says that such information is to be kept confidential with few exceptions, and thus it doesn’t have the ‘publicly available’ information the commission is seeking.

On Friday in Granite City, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin urged Illinois to tell the Commission where to put its request for voter information.

Durbin says he would be fine with a legitimate investigation into the extremely rare cases of voter fraud – but not one co-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

“Most secretaries of state and election officials have told Mr Kobach to take his request where the sun doesn’t shine,” Durbin says. “And I would suggest we do the same thing in Illinois.”

He adds Kobach is “one of these hair on fire conspiracy theorists who believe they can find a conspiracy behind everything.”

Durbin says he could get behind a legitimate bi-partisan voter fraud commission, even though actual voter fraud is very rare.

The state election board says it will not be providing the information.

