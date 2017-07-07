Join The Saint Louis Zoo for ‘Shark Week’

ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – Take a bite out of summer, and celebrate the Saint Louis Zoo’s annual Shark Week Sunday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15, 2017.

The Zoo will also celebrate Shark Awareness Day on Friday, July 14. All land sharks are welcome to join in the fun!

Come to the Zoo dressed as a shark during Shark Week and get into Stingrays at Caribbean Cove presented by Mercy Kids for free. Paying customers to the exhibit will be awarded an “I survived Shark Week at the Saint Louis Zoo” coupon – which will earn them 10 percent off at Ray’s Bar & Grill and Zoo gift shops on the day of their visit.

Kids will also receive an activity guide to take home.

From 12 to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, feel the warm, soothing beat of the steel drum as you listen to the ethereal blend of calypso, reggae, bossa, Soca and Caribbean music with Lenny Frisch, playing live music outside Stingrays at Caribbean Cove. Also on the weekend, kids can join in shark-themed games and activities.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, flit your fins at the Jungle Boogie presented by Mid America Chevy Dealers concert at Schnuck Family Plaza in the center of the Zoo.

Admission to Stingrays at Caribbean Cove is $4 for non-members. Members at the Family Level and above may use their Anywhere Plus passes for admission.

Children under age 2 are free. Admission is free to all exhibits from 8-9 a.m. in the summer.

Visitors over the age of 13 must comply with the Zoo’s adult costume policy.

The Saint Louis Zoo is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

