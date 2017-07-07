New Felonies Filed Against Monarch Fire Chief

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOX) – The Monarch Fire Protection District is in the headlines again, with the Chief facing new felony charges and a controversial board member resigning.
Court records show nine new felonies filed against Chief Wayne Marsonette, for forgery, tampering with an airplane or motorboat and fraudulent use of a credit device. The charges stem from when Marsonette was working for Reliant Care Management of Maryland Heights.
Also, last night, Jane Cunningham announced that she is resigning from the board. A department spokesman says she has sold her home and is moving out of the district. Her last meeting will be on July 24th.