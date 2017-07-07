Officer Flamion Shot a Year Ago this Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A year ago Saturday, Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion was shot in the neck and paralyzed during a routine traffic stop. Now in a wheelchair, he plans to mark the anniversary at home with family and close friends.
“I feel that I’m doing pretty well, my wife is absolutely great and helps keep me motivated so everything’s going well,” he says.
The suspect, 32-year-old Antonio Taylor, of the 1200 block of Tower Grove Avenue in St. Louis, is being held on a million dollars bond. He’s charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of a weapon.
“Enjoy the job, just keep your eyes open. Watch your back,” Flamion warned young officers.