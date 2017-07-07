Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation

July 7, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Domestic, investigation, officer, police, shooting, shot

MAEYSTOWN, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois State Police are investigating Wednesday night’s officer-involved fatal shooting in Maeystown, where a man involved in a domestic issue confronted the officer.

“There’s always the element of highly charged emotions that can make things turn bad quickly, and as police officers we are always constantly aware of that,” says State Police Lieutenant Derek Wise.

Wise says the Monroe County Sheriff asked his unit to handle the investigation, since it was a sheriff’s deputy who fired the fatal shot.

No names have been released.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen