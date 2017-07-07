Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation

MAEYSTOWN, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois State Police are investigating Wednesday night’s officer-involved fatal shooting in Maeystown, where a man involved in a domestic issue confronted the officer.
“There’s always the element of highly charged emotions that can make things turn bad quickly, and as police officers we are always constantly aware of that,” says State Police Lieutenant Derek Wise.
Wise says the Monroe County Sheriff asked his unit to handle the investigation, since it was a sheriff’s deputy who fired the fatal shot.
No names have been released.