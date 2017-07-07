Prostitutes in South St. Louis Have Alderwoman Asking Police To Do More

July 7, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Alderwoman Sarah Martin, Broadway, Carondolet neighborhood, Drug use, Polar Pop, Prostitution, south st. louis, Square Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some South St. Louis residents are complaining about prostitutes and drug activity along south Broadway and in area parks.

Alderwoman Sarah Martin, who represents the Carondolet Neighborhood, says the sex trade is taking place in broad daylight.

“They’ve seen acts in the allies, or women get in the cars with men, and they see the same men, the same women, so it’s hard to turn a blind eye to this,” she says. “However, it is a very difficult law enforcement issue.”

Martin says the prostitutes are a common site, walking down south Broadway carrying Polar Pops — white styrofoam cups sold at Circle K gas stations — which, she says, “is a well-known signal that you’re soliciting business.”

19807806 10209478820149473 1625858537 o Prostitutes in South St. Louis Have Alderwoman Asking Police To Do More

(KMOX file photo)

She mentions South St. Louis Square Park, in particular, where drug use and prostitutes are more common.

“Most people would not be comfortable taking their kids to that particular park,” she says.

Martin says she’s pressing police to make arrests, but says that would involve an undercover sting operation to catch prostitutes in the act of soliciting.

KMOX has reached out to Circle K for comment.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen