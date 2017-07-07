Prostitutes in South St. Louis Have Alderwoman Asking Police To Do More

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some South St. Louis residents are complaining about prostitutes and drug activity along south Broadway and in area parks.

Alderwoman Sarah Martin, who represents the Carondolet Neighborhood, says the sex trade is taking place in broad daylight.

“They’ve seen acts in the allies, or women get in the cars with men, and they see the same men, the same women, so it’s hard to turn a blind eye to this,” she says. “However, it is a very difficult law enforcement issue.”

Martin says the prostitutes are a common site, walking down south Broadway carrying Polar Pops — white styrofoam cups sold at Circle K gas stations — which, she says, “is a well-known signal that you’re soliciting business.”

She mentions South St. Louis Square Park, in particular, where drug use and prostitutes are more common.

“Most people would not be comfortable taking their kids to that particular park,” she says.

Martin says she’s pressing police to make arrests, but says that would involve an undercover sting operation to catch prostitutes in the act of soliciting.

KMOX has reached out to Circle K for comment.

