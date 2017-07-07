‘See, Click, Fix.’ App Helps Connect Citizen to City Hall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents of Ferguson now have a new way of reporting problems to City Hall. It’s an app on your phone called “See, Click, Fix”. You can also access it on the city of Ferguson’s website.
Residents can easily go on and report something they want fixed, like potholes or tall grass. Mayor James Knowles says the request goes straight to a dashboard at City Hall.
“The responsible staff person is tasked with communicating back with you that they acknowledge your complaint, they are addressing the complaint, and when it’s fixed, you’re notified of that,” he says.
Knowles says the app helps them as well so complaints don’t have to go through long emails anymore.