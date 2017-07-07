States File Suit Against Secretary of Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOX) – Democratic attorneys general from 18 states and the District of Columbia sued Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday over her decision to suspend rules that were meant to protect students from abuse by for-profit colleges.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, says DeVos violated rule-making laws when she announced a June 14th decision to delay so-called borrower defense to repayment rules, which were finalized under President Barack Obama and scheduled to take effect July 1st.
In her announcement saying the rules would be delayed and rewritten, DeVos said they created “a muddled process that’s unfair to students and schools.”