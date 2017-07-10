Blues Search For Next Top National Anthem Singer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues are looking for a someone to sing the National Anthem before a game in the 2017-18 season. The winner will be chosen after a live audition at Powell Hall in front of a panel of judges.
Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra say any musical group, solo performer, instrumentalists and small instrumental group is welcome to enter online.
The first step to audition is to register online at StLouisBlues.com before August 11 at midnight. All entries will need to link to a previous musical performance to be considered for the final round.
The finalists will then be invited to audition at Powell Hall, and perform for a panel of judges – Blues Anthem singer Charles Glenn and two SLSO judges.
