“Die-in’ at Busch Stadium Protests Healthcare Proposal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Well, if you’ve been watching “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu you might have done a double-take while heading down to the Cardinals game yesterday and seeing several people dressed like the show’s main character.
Turns out they were protesting the GOP’s health care proposal and what they say would be “negative effects” on Missourians should it be adopted.
The demonstrators took part in a “die-in” by laying on the ground for up to a half-hour, before marching around with protest signs shaped like tombstones.
They’re urging Senator Roy Blunt to come out against his party’s health care plan.
Why “The Handmaid’s Tale”? The show portrays a dystopian future in which subjugated women have their reproductive choices taken out of their hands.