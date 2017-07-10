Father Son Team Responsible for Car Thefts

ST. CLAIR, ILL. (KMOX) – Metro East authorities say a father teamed up with his son for a series of car thefts.

St. Clair County sheriff Richard Watson says 40-year-old Robert Scales and his 20-year-old son Jordan, both of St. Louis, stole a Jeep from the Mascoutah area on the night of July 4th.

Several nearby vehicles had also been broken into.

Vehicles were also reported to have been illegally entered in rural Freeburg with several items stolen, and a car was also stolen from that area.

Both stolen cars were found on July 5th outside a Collinsville hotel, and detectives tracked down both suspects.

Robert and Jordan Scales are both being held on $75 thousand bond.

Police say it was unfortunate that many of the victimized cars were unlocked and even had the keys in them, and they urge owners to remove valuables or hide them out of sight at all times.

