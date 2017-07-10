Gov. Greitens and Mayor Krewson Present Safety Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Governor Eric Greitens will be in St. Louis this afternoon detailing a new “Safety Plan” to combat crime in the area.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what that will look like but this news conference will unveil Missouri’s plan to bring safer streets to the city of St. Louis.

Governor Greitens will speak alongside Mayor Lyda Krewson and cabinet directors as well as law enforcement.

“I think there’s a lot of things that we can do working with them to support law enforcement officers in the city and the county and throughout the state of Missouri, to make sure that we are supporting them and retaining, and making sure that they have all of the support that they need,” Greitens says.

It will take place at 3 p.m. at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road in the Baden neighborhood of North St. Louis.

