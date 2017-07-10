Jane Cunningham Interested in Senate Seat

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – Monarch Fire Protection District board member Jane Cunningham announced her upcoming retirement last week. Cunningham, a former state representative, says she’s moving to the lake into a home she and her husband have owned for 20 years. She says this is not the end of her political future, eyeing a senate seat that will be coming open.
“It’s Dr. Dan Brown’s seat, he and I served in the senate together. His son intendeds to run but if something happens, and politics changes all the time as we know, I will be legally eligible to run for that if that happens,” she says.
Cunningham’s last meeting with the board will be on July 24th.