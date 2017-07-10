MidAmerica Airport Looks at “Aggressive Expansion”

ST. CLAIR, ILL. (KMOX) – It’s been nearly two months since Allegiant Airlines added Myrtle Beach and Pheonix to routes out of MidAmerica. The metro east airport parking lots are now full on a regular basis.

“We’re aggressively looking at expanding the building and expanding the parking lot again, and we just finished one expansion two months ago,” says airport director Tim Cantwell.

However, passengers currently park for free. Would their plans change if Midamerica begins to charge for parking? This man drove form south St. Louis county.

“I like the free parking, if they charged for it, it depends on what they charged for it. I probably would go Southwest out of St. Louis then,” he says.

Others said they didn’t think a small fee would reduce passenger traffic because the cost of flights is still a good deal. Cantwell says with the success of their nine routes, the $50 million debt is being incrementally chipped away. The financial support from St. Clair county has also gone down from $5.1 million in 2003 to $1.1 million last year.

