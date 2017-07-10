Protesters Confront Greitens Over Minimum Wage

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces hecklers on a hot parking lot as he unveils his crime-fighting plan for St. Louis.

Greitens came to talk about adding Missouri State Highway Patrol officer to cover the highways in St. Louis, a special police unit to shut down drug markets, and new helicopter assets to go after felons.

Rough news conference derailed by hecklers. Governor Greitens soldiers through it. pic.twitter.com/AWxZNfbelC — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) July 10, 2017

But the hekclers were upset with his support of the state minimum wage and nothing higher in the city. And then Alderman Jeffrey Boyd confronted the governor during the press gaggle afterwards.

“My biggest issue is the fact that we have a proliferation of guns in our neighborhood; we need tougher gun control laws,” Boyd said. “The fact that the state of Missouri makes it allowable for almost anybody to carry a gun is unacceptable. How can you help us if you don’t stop some of these guns from getting out on the street in the beginning?”

“Alderman, first of all, I appreciate your passion, and I’m excited to work with you and elected officials all over the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri to address the problems that we have,” Greitens replied.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she welcomes Greitens’ help, saying we don’t have a crime problem in St. Louis — we have a crime crisis.

"We don't have a crime problem–we have a crime crisis," says St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. pic.twitter.com/n9BkQc9qWr — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) July 10, 2017

Protesters in St. Louis have used a news conference setting to express their anger at Greitens for his decision to allow a law to take effect next month that returns the city’s minimum wage back to the state minimum.

The Republican spoke Monday at an outdoor news conference to announce a plan to reduce violent crime in the city he called the most dangerous in the United States. Among other things, the plan calls for a special operations unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to target interstate highways in St. Louis in an effort to find violent criminals.

Hecklers vexing Governor Greitens in St Louis. pic.twitter.com/3mIwYQeN1F — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) July 10, 2017

But Greitens’ message was often drowned out by about two dozen protesters, many holding signs in support of the $10 minimum wage approved by aldermen in 2015. The law took effect in May.

State lawmakers this year passed a measure prohibiting local minimum wages and nullifying any already in effect. The St. Louis minimum reverts to $7.70 effective Aug. 28.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is announcing a plan aimed at reducing violence in St. Louis, calling the city “the most dangerous in the United States.”

The plan announced Monday calls for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help patrol interstate highways in the city, targeting violent felons and saturating areas of high crime. The proposal also calls for the state Department of Corrections to remove what the governor says is 450 criminals from the streets.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety will work with FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency as part of the project.

St. Louis ranks high nationally in the number of homicides and other violent crimes. Greitens has a home in St. Louis and his wife was robbed at gunpoint in December.

