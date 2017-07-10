Sen. Duckworth: ‘Russia Has Attacked My Nation’

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – Following President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth is expressing deep frustration about the administration’s handling of the Russian hacking scandal.

“After having served 23 years in the military, I find myself in a position where Russia has attacked my nation and we’ve done nothing about it.

“They stole the entire voter file for the state of Illinois,” Duckworth said. “We came under attack by a foreign nation, a known adversary that has been an adversary for over 50 years. And, we’ve done nothing about it.”

The freshman senator urged Americans to remain focused.

“We’re all caught up with this whole emoluments, with the president and his family, ‘are they making money out of this? What do the Russians have on him?’ At the end of the day, what I’m concerned about is, they’re attacking us and we need to pursue that.”

Duckworth expressed confidence in the Senate Intelligence Committee and special counsel investigations.

“I felt it was really important to just keep politics out of it and let an independent investigation move forward.” She said she hopes the White House allows the special counsel’s probe to continue unabated.

“I am very concerned,” she says, “more and more and more, I see problems with President Trump’s family’s ties to significant Russian concerns.”

HEALTHCARE REFORM

Duckworth was at Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City talking about the GOP healthcare reform proposal.

She warned that between that bill and Trump’s proposed budget, Medicaid we be cut over $1 trillion, hurting seniors, rural hospitals, veterans and those needing drug rehabilitation.

“I’m really disappointed, that instead of helping solve this epidemic, President Trump and Senate Republicans are taking strides to reduce resources and funding during a moment in which our families need these resources,” Duckworth said.

Chestnut Adult Addiction Treatment and Recovery Support Director Brent Cummins says up to 90 percent of the 1,200 people served by the center in the last year depend on Medicaid.

He says the cuts would be devastating: “What that means is, not good quality care in terms of medication assisted treatment. Many of the clients who are taking medications to save their lives would be booted off that coverage.”

