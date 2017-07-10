Shingles Could Raise Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke

July 10, 2017 7:12 AM
heart attack, risk, Shingles, stroke

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New research on the association between shingles and cardiovascular risk suggests shingles may raise your risk of heart attack and stroke.

“So these researchers found that a risk of heart attack and stroke went up by about 40 percent total, about 35 percent for stroke and and heart attack by about 60 percent, but when you look at the absolute increase in risk, it was only about 1 in 1000 for each of heart attack and stroke,” says Washington University’s Dr. Justin Sadhu, a cardiologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Sadhu says these findings may prompt doctors to push harder for seniors to get the shingles vaccine and may lead to more rapid treatment with anti-viral agents when people have an onset of typical shingles symptoms.

