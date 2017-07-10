SLU to Hold Educational Forum on Zika Virus

July 10, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: concerns, education, forum, panel discussion, researchers, Saint Louis University, Zika virus

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With summer here – so are the Zika virus concerns.

Saint Louis University experts will hold a panel discussion on the Zika virus Wednesday night. This will be a free educational forum – featuring SLU researchers who will share the latest information on the virus.

The Director of St. Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development, Dr. Daniel Hoft, will be one of the experts speaking.

“We’re worried about it increasing, because of both summer and more mosquitoes and the fact that we do have a lot of sexually transmitted diseases in St. Louis as well,” Hoft says.

The St. Louis area has already had at least one locally transmitted case – not from a mosquito – but through sexual transmission with a traveler who picked it up in Latin America.

SLU researchers are testing a vaccine – looking at how the virus spreads and developing a diagnostic tool to make it easier to determine infection.

For more on Wednesday’s panel discussion, click here.

