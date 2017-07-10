Smell ‘Corpse Flower’ for Limited Time Only at Missouri Botanical Garden

July 10, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: corpse flower, Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The flower famous for its unsettling stench is in bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis — but you have VERY limited time to bask in the smell of death.

“Octavia,” the eighth corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum) to bloom at the garden in five years, began its bloom cycle Sunday — and the bloom period typically lasts about 24-48 hours, according to the garden’s Facebook page.

The garden stayed open Sunday late – until 1 a.m. Monday morning – allowing visitors in free of charge to see the rare flower.

>> WATCH: Corpse Flower Live Feed

Check out the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Facebook video below, where a horticulturist talks about the latest corpse flower bloom.

And this is what the flower looks like today —

So time is running out! CLICK HERE for more information on garden hours and admission.

