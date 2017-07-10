Webster Groves Highway Shooting Given to Major Case Squad

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOX) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has taken over the investigation into Sunday night’s shooting on Interstate 44 in Webster Groves.

Investigators aren’t releasing the conditions of the victims, but say three occupants were injured, at least two by bullets.

The attack happened in the eastbound lanes, between Berry Road and Big Bend Boulevard, at about 10:15 p.m.

Police say the occupants of one car opened fire on the occupants of another.

Detectives do not believe it was a random incident.

Twenty-four investigators are now on the case. They are asking for the public’s help. If you were in the area of I-44 between Berry and Big Bend at about 10:15 Friday night, you are asked to call the Squad’s hotline at 314-963-5404 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook