Carlos Martinez, Yadier Molina Enjoying Miami’s All-Star Experience

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals will be represented in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game by catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Carlos Martinez. The pair seem to really be taking in the experience in Miami:

Molina’s is brining the cowboy look to South Beach:

MIAMI 🛩 A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

como la beisbol A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Martinez has to keep those blue curls looking like a strong tsunami:

Con lo mas duro las estrellas recortan a las estrellas😎😎😎💈💈💈@juiceheadzup mio mio #blessed #blessed #blessed #usssss #tsunamiteam #allstargame #miami A post shared by Carlos Martinez (@tsunamy0327) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

**Trade rumor alert**: Yadi and Carlos might be doing some scouting of Marcell Ozuna to bring Miami’s centerfield to St. Louis:

Molina reunited with some of his Puerto Rico teammates (Carlos Correa of Houston and Francisco Lindor of Cleveland) after a runner-up finish at the World Baseball Classic in March:

Feliz de ver a nuestras estrellas @teamcjcorrea @lindor12bc Vamos arribaPuerto Rico A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Looks like Martinez’s sons and family are having just as much fun as he is:

Los duros siempre estan con los duros #blessed #usssss #miami #allstargame #flowduro my boys con el #bigpapi @davidortiz y mi primo lucas @yadier_marciano_molina A post shared by Carlos Martinez (@tsunamy0327) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Molina’s eight All-Star appearances are the most of any player in this year’s All-Star Game, which deserves a look back at his previous appearances:

yadier molina all star games 2009to2015 and 2017 A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

MLB’s 88th All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook