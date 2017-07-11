Carlos Martinez, Yadier Molina Enjoying Miami’s All-Star Experience

July 11, 2017 1:17 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals will be represented in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game by catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Carlos Martinez. The pair seem to really be taking in the experience in Miami:

Molina’s is brining the cowboy look to South Beach:

MIAMI 🛩

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

como la beisbol

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Martinez has to keep those blue curls looking like a strong tsunami:

**Trade rumor alert**: Yadi and Carlos might be doing some scouting of Marcell Ozuna to bring Miami’s centerfield to St. Louis:

Molina reunited with some of his Puerto Rico teammates (Carlos Correa of Houston and Francisco Lindor of Cleveland) after a runner-up finish at the World Baseball Classic in March:

Feliz de ver a nuestras estrellas @teamcjcorrea @lindor12bc Vamos arribaPuerto Rico

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Looks like Martinez’s sons and family are having just as much fun as he is:

Molina’s eight All-Star appearances are the most of any player in this year’s All-Star Game, which deserves a look back at his previous appearances:

yadier molina all star games 2009to2015 and 2017

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

MLB’s 88th All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

