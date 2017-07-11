Carlos Martinez, Yadier Molina Enjoying Miami’s All-Star Experience

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals will be represented in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game by catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Carlos Martinez. The pair seem to really be taking in the experience in Miami:
Molina’s is brining the cowboy look to South Beach:
Martinez has to keep those blue curls looking like a strong tsunami:
**Trade rumor alert**: Yadi and Carlos might be doing some scouting of Marcell Ozuna to bring Miami’s centerfield to St. Louis:
Molina reunited with some of his Puerto Rico teammates (Carlos Correa of Houston and Francisco Lindor of Cleveland) after a runner-up finish at the World Baseball Classic in March:
Looks like Martinez’s sons and family are having just as much fun as he is:
Molina’s eight All-Star appearances are the most of any player in this year’s All-Star Game, which deserves a look back at his previous appearances:
MLB’s 88th All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.