Circus Harmony’s Extended Engagement at Reagan Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Circus Harmony’s St. Louis Arches were invited to preform at the Smithsonian last weekend, but after an incredible performance, they hit a bit of a snag. Their flight home to St. Louis was cancelled.

What do you do with a team of circus performers, lots of equipment and a lot of time? You make the best of it. The 17 students and instructors spent the night at Reagan National Airport, camping out in the terminal, where some airport employees were more than hospitable. One baggage handler was even kind enough to order the group some pizza.

Despite a few more complications this morning, Circus Harmony has made it back safely, with one more story to tell about their trip.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook