Could ‘The Rock’ Be Our The Next President?

Former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, has been nominated by a fan to run in the presidential election of 2020.
The fan, Kenton Tilford of West Virginia, spoke with the Daily Mail and said, “He is unaffiliated with Mr. Johnson, but he has talked to many who believe that Johnson can deliver the leadership America needs.”
Senior political reporter, Dave Levinthal tweeted out the news yesterday, and the name of his party will be Run The Rock 2020.
Back in May when Johnson was the guest host of Saturday Night Live, he actually joked about participating and he even picked his running mate, Tom Hanks.
What are your thoughts? Could another former celebrity be our next POTUS?