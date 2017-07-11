DNR Finds Radioactivity in Storm Water Outside West Lake Landfill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it found radioactive isotopes in storm water outside the West Lake Landfill following heavy rains in April.

Related Story: West Lake Landfill Critic “Livid” Over Just-Released EPA Study

The tests found alpha particles higher than what’s allowed under federal health guidelines for drinking water. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment says the findings contradict EPA claims that the landfill is contained.

Ed Smith with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment says that shows you can’t believe everything the EPA says about Bridgeton landfill crisis.

“It certainly challenges the EPA’s claim that the radioactive materials contained to the landfill,” Smith says. “Just this week or last week, the EPA posted on their West Lake Facebook page that there was no risk of off-site contamination from the landfill.”

The EPA says the radiation found in the storm water is not necessarily tied to the landfill – without further tests.

The landfill released a statement saying the radioactive storm water is not drinking water. So, drinking water standards are not applicable, and there’s no cause for concern.

“Right now it doesn’t pose a drinking water threat,” Smith says. “I think that the EPA’s pretty accurate. The reports that have been released by American Water, do not show that there’s radioactivity in our drinking water than what’s allowable.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook