Gov. Greitens’ Central West End Home For Sale

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has listed his Central West End home for sale at $695,000.
The three-story home has four bedrooms, as well as four and a half bathrooms. It has six fireplaces, hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, a turned staircase and chandeliers. The home also features a deck, covered porch and fenced-in yard.
Greitens and his wife, Sheena, purchased the home in 2013 for $590,000, according to records, and the home has an appraised value of $519,900.
The Greitenses also own a lake house in Innsbrook, Missouri.