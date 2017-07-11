Gov. Greitens’ Central West End Home For Sale

July 11, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Central West End, CWE, Gov. Eric Greitens, Gov. Greitens

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has listed his Central West End home for sale at $695,000.

The three-story home has four bedrooms, as well as four and a half bathrooms. It has six fireplaces, hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, a turned staircase and chandeliers. The home also features a deck, covered porch and fenced-in yard.

Greitens and his wife, Sheena, purchased the home in 2013 for $590,000, according to records, and the home has an appraised value of $519,900.

The Greitenses also own a lake house in Innsbrook, Missouri.

