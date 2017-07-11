Man Rescued Along Katy Trail, Says He Was Stranded for 3 Days

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A man who says he spent three days injured along the Katy Trail is in a hospital after being rescued late Tuesday morning.
A Cottleville Fire Department spokesman says the man, who’s in his 50s, had apparentlly been lost in the woods and had suffered a leg injury.
St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesman Kyle Gaines says three days in the hot weather brought on other issues.
“We’re going to be very concerned about dehydration, we’re going to be concerned about heat-related illness such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and then, in addition to, of course, the medical emergency that puts him in a bad spot to begin with,” he says.
Gaines says someone on the trail found the man near the Weldon Spring Access Point, about five miles from Interstate 64.
The Cottleville spokesman says his condition is considered serious.