Mysterious Helicopter Landing in Swansea Raise Questions

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOX) – (UPDATED 2:37 p.m.) We are learning more about an odd helicopter landing in Swansea on Monday.

Swansea police shared a police report of the incident on their Facebook page, sharing that Monday afternoon about 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a helicopter landing “for an unknown reason,” at 1 Bronze Point.

Upon arrival, the helicopter was on the ground in a parking lot.

“Assessment of the area and safety of the helicopter taking off due to close obstacles and buildings was of concern. Chief Steve Johnson contacted the FAA and they advised they would investigate the landing and requested pictures and information,” the post reads.

Later that evening, about 8:15 p.m., Swansea officers were notified by a caller that the pilot had returned to the helicopter, and “appeared too intoxicated to take off.”

When an officer arrived at the scene, the helicopter’s rotors were spinning and the engine was revving up, according to police.

After the officer turned on the squad car’s emergency lights, the pilot powered down the engine.

Field sobriety tests were performed after a conversation with the pilot, and “due to the totality of the circumstances, the pilot was taken into custody,” police say.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a search warrant for the blood, urine, or breath of the pilot.

The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting that August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed at Bronze Pointe Office Park overnight.

Busch is a commercial pilot with certificates in airplanes, single and multi-engine planes, instrument airplanes and rotocraft helicopters, the newspaper reports, but it was not yet clear whether Busch was piloting the helicopter.

Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said, “We have been in close communications and coordination with the FAA and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. This is not your normal case that a street police officer handles. The safety and security of the community, the pilot and passenger were of the utmost concern. The pilot was released from custody on 07-11-17 at 12:28 PM pending completion of the investigation. Family members are contacting another pilot to remove the helicopter.”

Our previous reporting is as follows:

An strange sight for those in the Swansea area Monday — a burgundy helicopter randomly lands in the middle of a parking lot.

Real thing happening at work right now: A helicopter landed in our parking lot. It contained 2 people and 8 DOGS. More details to come. — Cam Wiggs (@CamWiggs) July 10, 2017

An employee in the area of the helicopter landing – at the Bronze Pointe Office Park off 159 – live-tweeted the event.

After the helicopter landed, Cam Wiggs tweets that a black SUV arrived. A man got out of the SUV, and then helped a woman who looked to be in her mid-30s out of the helicopter, along with multiple dogs. The dogs were loaded into the SUV, and the woman walked into a nearby office building.

Four police cars then arrived the scene, he tweets, and officers spoke to the man, and then left without incident.

Today, Cam Wiggs tweets that the helicopter is still on-site, and the black SUV has been replaced with a white SUV.

He reports that according to the police, who are in the white SUV, the pilot of the helicopter was arrested Monday night.

According to the police (who are in the white SUV FYI), the pilot of the helicopter was ARRESTED last night so they are watching the helo. — Cam Wiggs (@CamWiggs) July 11, 2017

Swansea police tell KMOX that someone was detained and spoken to, but no charges have been filed. They are not saying why the person was detained.

When asked if a helicopter is allowed to land in such a parking lot, the police spokesman said, “I can’t say whether a helicopter is allowed to land or not.”

Police did say that there is an open investigation involving the helicopter.

They are working with the owner to make arrangements to have the helicopter removed.

KMOX reporter Brett Blume is on the scene.

