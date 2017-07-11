NASCAR Driver’s Baby Gender Reveal Party is Insane

Joey Logano, was once NASCAR’s wonder boy as the 2nd-youngest winner of the Dayton 500 in 2015, but the now 27-year-old has grown up quick with the announcement of his first child.
He and his wife Brittany hopped into an extremely loud Mustang to revel the gender of their soon-to-be-born baby:
It’s tough to tell, but that is definitely blue smoke coming out of the burnt rubber dust.
Joey may have enjoyed the ride a bit more, judging by the difference in balance as the two exited the hot rod.
Congrats to them both!