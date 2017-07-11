Police Union Calls for Political Action from Officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More frustration in the St. Louis Police Union over the size of their raises and how many officers could be leaving for better paying jobs.
Police Union Business manager Jeff Roorda says raising the sales tax would only give St. Louis City police officers a $6000 raise, half of what officers are getting in St. Louis County.
An internal memo to the officers in the union says it’s time for them to do their part. It calls on every officer to contact their alderman and the mayor’s office and ask them to do something about pay disparity.
The memo states “politicians respond to public pressure from voters and taxpayers. If the Mayor’s office thinks we are going to support a sales tax on the ballot without an enforceable agreement on competitive wages, she has simply lost touch with reality.”