Rep. Franks Pushes Back Against Greitens Crime Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – At least one state representative from St. Louis isn’t on board with the governor’s plan to reduce crime in the city.

State Representative Bruce Franks told KMOX’s Mark Reardon impoverished neighborhoods already have a strained relationship with police.

“We can’t just keep over-enforcing and your already coming into already economically distressed communities who have these torn relationships with law enforcement,” Franks says. “And pushing more law enforcement into these communities…that’s not going to stop crime.”

Franks says Greitens doesn’t understand what’s going on in St. Louis and what the root cause of the problem is. Franks says Greitens puts too much stock, for example, in faith based groups.

“He’s not in the community or won’t even come visit the community to see how the community feels about faith-based organizations,” Franks says. “Nobody’s running to the church anymore. In order to attack a problem and fix a problem, you first must understand the problem.”

Franks says long term solutions are sorely needed. He suggests putting more money into prevention efforts – community recreation centers, job training and more. He adds it’s up to both the state and city to put more resources where they’re needed.

