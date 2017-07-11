Residents Concerned about Prostitute Problem

July 11, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Polar Pop, problems, prostitutes, residents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents in South St. Louis along South Broadway are bemoaning the problem of prostitutes walking up and down the street, often carrying Polar Pop cups to advertise their services.

This man, who asked not to give his name, says something has changed.

“It’s getting worse, and I think it’s heroine, is the main thing I hear. I want them to be okay. They need a way out, they need a way out of this neighborhood,” he says.

The neighborhood alderwoman said last week the crime is hard to eradicate, because it takes a sting operation to catch them soliciting.

