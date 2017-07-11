St. Louis Blues Embrace New Tech Innovations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re looking for the latest in sports technology, St. Louis is quickly becoming a must-stop location.

Pico Buzz is a start-up which makes tools to help teams better engage with fans. They’re from Israel, but have spent a lot of time in St. Louis because of the investment from locally-based firm, Stadia Ventures. Matt Fineberg says that led to Pico Buzz inking deals with local teams including the Blues, who want to make Facebook messenger their primary communication tool with fans.

“It allows the teams to really be more efficient. You think a team like the Blues, they might receive any where from 100 to 150 thousand messages a year over messenger. It’s essentially an unfiltered inbox for the team, so by using artificial intelligence we can filter these messages and make sure that the fans are sending cheers or trade suggestions are acknowledged very quickly where as if there’s a fan that has a concern it can be addressed personally,” he says.

Fineberg says Pico Buzz has found a fertile sports and start-up community in St. Louis.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook