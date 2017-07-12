Firefighter Injured While Battling July 4th Fireworks Blaze Dies

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) July 12, 2017 5:16 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A firefighter injured while battling one of several blazes that broke out on the night of July 4th into the morning of the 5th has succumbed to his injuries.

Captain John Kemper was injured while helping at the scene of a structure fire in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania early on July 5th.

He was among four city firefighters who had to be taken to the hospital while battling fireworks-related blazes that evening.

Captain Kemper had been with the St. Louis Fire Department since June 1993 and was promoted to captain in May of 2008.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

