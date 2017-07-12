Firefighters Battle Three Fires in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three fires kept St. Louis firefighters busy this morning, a four alarm fire in a warehouse at Helen and Mullanphy, a commercial building at 15th and Cass, and another in a vacant building in the 1600 block of Helen.

Firefighters wetting down rooftops throughout the neighborhood to prevent potential #fire extension from floating embers. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/meQUUTo2vT — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 12, 2017

As firefighters were taking a defensive stance on the first fire at Helen and Mullanphy, they were alerted to the second fire at 15th and Cass, diverting resources to all three fires. Firefighters are determining whether or not the fires may be connected.

“The Helen fire could have been a result of embers flying off the original fore building at Helen and Mullanphy. There is a possibility that that is the case, not so sure about that 15th and Cass, but our investigators are on the scene, they’ll look into that and sort if out, ” says fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

St. Louis Fire Department -2nd Alarm Warehouse Fire -Helen & Mullanphy https://t.co/S15nd49bGC — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 12, 2017

Neighbor Jill Whitman says she woke up just before 7 a.m to smoke filling her apartment, going outside to investigate before calling 911 and was informed by the 911 operator of the other fires.

“It’s terrifying. I’ve been in the neighborhood since 1984, you know, it could be your neighbor’s house, it could be your house, and it’s our beautiful building stock in St. Louis getting ravaged by fire and neglect and it’s sad,” she says.

