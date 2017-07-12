Illinois Budget Crisis Could Attract Businesses to Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois’ budget problems could a be a business opportunity for Missouri.
It’s an opportunity, UMSL Political Science Professor Dave Robertson say’s it’s an opportunity not just because Missouri’s taxes are going down while Illinois’ are going up, or lack of state funds for infrastructure work, or over regulation. Robertson says Missouri offers a much more stable environment.
“It’s not always as visible as some of Chicago’s efforts have been, but there are ongoing efforts to attract business and when there is a real opportunity we’ve seen that the state can get it’s act together a little bit,” he says.
Since the 19th century, Illinois and especially Chicago hasn’t been shy about courting companies, including poaching from St. Louis.