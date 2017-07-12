Ladue Road Closes for Repairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If Ladue Road near New Ballas is a regular part of your commute, be aware of a major repair project that will close a stretch of Ladue for more than two months.
Starting Wednesday a nearly one-thousand foot section of the roadway will be closed to through traffic according to Creve Coeur city engineer Matt Wohlberg.
“We’ll have to contractor move in and the road will close just east of New Ballas road. The contractor will start repairing the sites so they can start drilling the piers to support the road, and that drilling will continue for about two months,” he says.
Use Olive or I-64 as alternate routes.
The repairs will cost around 850-thousand dollars, with the money coming from Creve Coeur’s emergency reserve fund.