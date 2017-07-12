Why St. Louis Was The Best of The MLB All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis really has a lot to be proud of as we look back on the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. From one of the games starting pitchers, to the TV broadcasters and the games’ top performers, you can’t keep our city out of the game story.

Here is how St. Louis played some of the most important roles in last night’s game:

1) Joe Buck

He lives in St. Louis, duh. Every minute of the game had at St. Louis connection as Fox’s top sports broadcaster gave the play-by-play with color analyst John Smoltz (who also pitched for the Cardinals in 2009).

Buck most important contribution to this year’s game were his live interviews with players while they were in right field. Both George Springer of the Houston Astros and Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals were mic’ed up during live game action.

Some might think the players would hate having to do an interview in the middle of a game, but clearly Buck made it enjoyable. Harper kept the conversation going through the entire top of the 4th and asked Buck a question about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bryce Harper asks Joe Buck how Dak Prescott will do this year while he's playing in the #AllStarGame.#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ttnH8MGUEl — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 12, 2017

2) Yadier Molina

It wasn’t just his performance, accounting for the NL’s only run with a home run in the 6th, but also his obvious joy of being at his 8th All-Star Game.

As he rounded second base on his home run, he was greeted by short stop Francisco Lindor (his teammate from Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic):

Lindor high fives fellow countryman Molina after he goes yard #MLBAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/qshKByZrz5 — Shayne Pasquino (@shaynepasquino) July 12, 2017

And Molina was in the middle of the most memorable part of the 2017 All-Star Game, as Nelson Cruz’s photographer. The Seattle Mariners’ slugger brought his smartphone to his at bat in the top of the 6th, and asked Molina to take a photo of him and umpire Joe West.

Yadier Molina takes a picture of Nelson Cruz and Joe West mid-game #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/nlq5WjO2Ry — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 12, 2017

West just recently became the third umpire ever to work in more than 5,000 MLB games.

Here’s the photo taken by Molina:

And here it is… #ASG A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

And how about that gold catching gear he was wearing…

3) Carlos Martinez

The man with blue hair (which is rumored to be going back to black soon) out performed every other pitcher last night. He and AL starter Chris Sale were the only pitchers to throw more than a single inning. But Martinez’s four strikeouts were unmatched.

First player to record 4 strikeouts in an all-star game since 2000? That would be Mr. Carlos Martinez @Tsunamy27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GViWXhXJLh — VENUE KINGS (@VKingsStlouis) July 12, 2017

He’s the first players to record four strikeouts in an All-Star Game since 2000, and the first Cardinals player to do it since Dizzy Dean in 1934.

4) Max Scherzer

The Parkway Central grad, and Mizzou made pitcher was the starter for the NL, and his 173 strikeouts for the Washington Nationals is the most in the majors this year. Oh, and he struck out the Home Run Derby champ and mega-human, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees:

