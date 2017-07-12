More Millennials Pick up ‘Side Hustle’ for Extra Cash

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s called ‘side hustling,’ having a second job or side project to bring in extra cash. New research shows young people are doing just that to make extra money.
“Over 44 million American adults have a side hustle, and the age group most likely to have a side hustle are younger millennials. We found that 28 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 26 have side hustles,” says Sarah Berger, from bankrate.com.
She says those millennials are using their smart phones to sell on Etsy, drive for Lyft or work social media with direct sales companies. Thirty-five percent make more than $500 a month on side projects.
Most women say they use the extra money to pay expenses, compared to less than half of men who do the same.