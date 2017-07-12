NWS Extends Heat Advisory Through Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As the area tries to beat the heat, the National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the heat advisory through Thursday at 7 p.m.

The heat index could hit 108 due to temps around 100 and dew points in the low 70’s. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, as well as those taking part in strenuous outdoor activities – will be most susceptible.

The NWS says the interior temps of cars can reach lethal temps in minutes.

United Way is reminding everyone that cooling centers are available as well as utility assistance. For more information, just call 211 for help.

Cool Down St. Louis is also available to help at 314-241-7668.

The city health department has even put a stop to horse carriage rides temporarily. Operators are expected to take their horses back to their stables during this time.

The department’s animal care officers will be monitoring the streets to make sure there are no horses out.

