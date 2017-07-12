Overnight Shootings Injure Five

July 12, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Crime, injured, shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are investigating three more overnight shootings that have left five people injured.

Just before 10 in the 5100 block of Maffitt a 28-year-old man was shot several time, his condition is not known.

Two more people arrived at the hospital in separate vehicles with gunshot wounds. Police believe at least one of the victims was shot at Arlington and Ridge.

In the 1100 block of Hodiamont, a man and woman were shot while in their car just after one. There’s no word on suspects.

