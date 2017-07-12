Tip a Cop At Illinois Texas Roadhouse For A Free Lunch

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All 15 Texas Roadhouse locations in Illinois are offering free lunches next Thursday or Friday, with service provided by a local police officer.
This year will be the 7th annual Texas Roadhouse Benefit Lunch for Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run and Texas Roadhouse will collaborate again to serve the public a “free lunch” while collecting donations at all 15 Illinois Texas Roadhouse locations.
Since the event’s beginning nearly $387,500 has been raised for Special Olympics Illinois. Texas Roadhouse and Special Olympics organizations from multiple states around the country have put on similar events.
Patrons can enjoy a pulled pork sandwich, steak fries, fresh baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and a non-alcoholic beverage free of charge. Customers then leave a donation or “tip” for their meal, with 100% of the donations benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.
The 2017 Texas Roadhouse Benefit Lunch is on scheduled for the follow locations, on these dates:
Thursday, July 27
Edwardsville, IL
Shiloh, IL
Champaign, IL
Decatur, IL
Springfield, IL
Friday, July 28
Crystal Lake, IL
Countryside, IL
DeKalb, IL
Naperville, IL
Rockford, IL
Tinley Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Quincy, IL
Bradley, IL
E. Peoria, IL