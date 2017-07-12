Tip a Cop At Illinois Texas Roadhouse For A Free Lunch

July 12, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: donations, Edwardsville, free lunch, Meal, officers, police, Pulled Pork, Shiloh, Special Olympics Illinois, Texas Roadhouse, Tip A Cop

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All 15 Texas Roadhouse locations in Illinois are offering free lunches next Thursday or Friday, with service provided by a local police officer.

This year will be the 7th annual Texas Roadhouse Benefit Lunch for Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run and Texas Roadhouse will collaborate again to serve the public a “free lunch” while collecting donations at all 15 Illinois Texas Roadhouse locations.

Since the event’s beginning nearly $387,500 has been raised for Special Olympics Illinois. Texas Roadhouse and Special Olympics organizations from multiple states around the country have put on similar events.

Patrons can enjoy a pulled pork sandwich, steak fries, fresh baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and a non-alcoholic beverage free of charge. Customers then leave a donation or “tip” for their meal, with 100% of the donations benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.

Click here to learn more

The 2017 Texas Roadhouse Benefit Lunch is on scheduled for the follow locations, on these dates:

Thursday, July 27

Edwardsville, IL
Shiloh, IL
Champaign, IL
Decatur, IL
Springfield, IL
Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28

Crystal Lake, IL
Countryside, IL
DeKalb, IL
Naperville, IL
Rockford, IL
Tinley Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Quincy, IL
Bradley, IL
E. Peoria, IL

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen