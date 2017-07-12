Tips to Keep Out of the Hospital in High Heat

July 12, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: advisory, heat, Sun, tips, water, weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With temperatures hitting the triple digit mark across the St. Louis area, the concern is over heat-related illnesses and how to avoid becoming so ill, you end up in the emergency room.

Wash U and Barnes Jewish emergency medicine specialist Dr. Gary Gaddis has these tips:

“The most important three things about the heat are one, avoid producing a lot of heat when you’re in a warm environment, so keep your activity down. Two, avoid, if possible, getting sunlight directly because that adds heat to the body and makes you more at risk for high temperatures, and three, make sure you can sweat so you can evaporate that heat away, and to be able to sweat you have to have plenty of fluid in you,” he says.

Temperatures this week are expected to top out today at 100 degrees.

