Cardinals Activate Wong, Siegrist From DL

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they activated second baseman Kolten Wong from the 10-day disabled list on Monday, and activated left-handed pitcher Kevin Siegrist from the 10-day disabled list today. To make room for both players on the St. Louis roster, infielder Alex Mejia and right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver were optioned to Memphis (AAA) following Sunday’s game.

Wong, 26, missed 24 games while on the D.L. with a right triceps strain (June 15-July 9). The left-handed hitting Wong recently made a rehab assignment with Springfield (AA), hitting .400 (6-for-15) with one home run, two doubles and four RBI in four games at second base. Prior to his injury, Wong was sporting a six-game hitting streak (9-20, .450) to raise his batting average to .301, which would rank tied for 15th in the National League but falls shy of the qualifying plate appearances. Wong also missed 13 games (May 27-June 8) previously this season with a left elbow injury.

Siegrist, 27, missed 17 games while on the D.L. with a cervical spine sprain (June 23-July 12). Siegrist recently made a pair of rehab outings with Springfield, tossing 1.0 inning with one strikeout in each appearance. This season, the left-hander is 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA (27.1 IP/15 ER), one save and 25 strikeouts in 31 games.

Mejia, who had his contract purchased on June 28, enjoyed his Major League debut in a Cardinals uniform. The right-handed utility infielder batted .214 (3-for-14) with one home run and two RBI in 10 games (three starts) while sporting a perfect fielding percentage at second base, third base and shortstop.

Weaver appeared in two games with St. Louis during his 2017 debut since his recall on July 3. The right-hander threw 3.0 combined scoreless innings in relief against Miami. His final outing was 2.0 shutout frames with a pair of strikeouts on July 5.

