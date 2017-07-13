Centriq Offering Four Month I.T. Training

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is it time for a career change? Too much student loan debt? Why not skip the degree and get into I.T.?

“We started, with the rising tuition cost and the student loan debt, we started seeing a much more significant demand from kids who either don’t go to college, they go to college and drop out after a year, even some who have degrees and can’t get a job in the field where their major was,”says Ted Parker, partner at Centriq Trainin .

Parker says there are half-a-million unfilled I.T. jobs in America right now, and a lot of companies are looking past college degrees and really only care if you have the skills. Parker says Centriq is offering four month intense training courses for both I.T. and programming jobs.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook