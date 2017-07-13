Centriq Offering Four Month I.T. Training

July 13, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Centriq training, education, jobs, Tech

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is it time for a career change? Too much student loan debt? Why not skip the degree and get into I.T.?

“We started, with the rising tuition cost and the student loan debt, we started seeing a much more significant demand from kids who either don’t go to college, they go to college and drop out after a year, even some who have degrees and can’t get a job in the field where their major was,”says Ted Parker, partner at Centriq Trainin .

Parker says there are half-a-million unfilled I.T. jobs in America right now, and a lot of companies are looking past college degrees and really only care if you have the skills. Parker says Centriq is offering four month intense training courses for both I.T. and programming jobs.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen